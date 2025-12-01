Why NMDC CMD’s Kirandul Visit in Two Hours Is Crucial

On 29 October 2025, NMDC proposed selling 90% of the public stake in the Nagarnaar Steel Plant to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel.

This move directly violates the Prime Minister’s own assurance on 23 October 2023, when he dedicated this plant to the nation and declared that it would not be privatised.

As the son of Shri Ajit Jogi, the visionary founder of Nagarnaar Steel Plant, I cannot stay silent while the BJP hands over our national assets to its corporate friends.

In 1795, the people of Bastar stood united against the entry of the British East India Company’s Captain Blunt.

Today, the people of Bastar stand united again — against the modern-day Captain Blunts.

We will oppose this tooth and nail.

This is our heritage. This is our future.

