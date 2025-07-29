‘Why Was There No Security in Pahalgam?’: Priyanka Questions Govt in Lok Sabha

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a blistering attack on the Modi government during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament on Monday, questioning the intelligence failures that led to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, and accusing the Centre of evading accountability.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi began by paying tribute to the armed forces and hailed their role in defending the country from the deserts to the snow-clad mountains since 1948. However, she sharply criticized the ruling party for turning a blind eye to the lead-up and aftermath of the deadly terror attack in the Baisaran Valley that claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian civilians.

“They spoke of Operation Sindoor, of terrorism, of history—but no one addressed how and why the April 22 massacre even occurred,” she said. “The government claimed Kashmir is safe. Then why was no security in place when over 1,000 tourists visit the valley daily?”

Gandhi recounted the story of Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur, a newlywed who was gunned down in front of his wife by terrorists while the couple were enjoying their vacation. She quoted Dwivedi’s grieving wife, who said:

“I saw my world collapse before my eyes. There wasn’t a single security guard there. The government left us orphaned.”

‘No Security, No Medical Aid, No Accountability’

The Congress General Secretary questioned the absence of security personnel and emergency facilities in a remote tourist zone where crowds arrive daily through rough terrain. She asked why the government, which had aggressively promoted Kashmir tourism, failed to ensure basic safety.

Highlighting the failure of intelligence agencies, Gandhi pointed out that the terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), which claimed responsibility for the attack, had carried out 25 attacks since 2020—including the 2024 Reasi incident that left 9 dead and over 40 injured.

“If TRF had already killed 41 security personnel and 27 civilians in 5 years, what were our agencies doing? Why was TRF designated a terrorist organization only in 2023—three years after its inception?”

She further questioned whether any official, including the Intelligence Bureau chief or Home Minister Amit Shah, took responsibility or offered to resign after such a major lapse.

‘This Is Not Leadership, This Is Cowardice’

Gandhi attacked the government for allegedly prioritizing propaganda over national security, accusing Prime Minister Modi and the BJP of hiding behind historical references instead of addressing present failures.

“Leadership is not about claiming credit. It’s about owning both success and failure. This isn’t a crown of gold—it’s a crown of thorns.”

She drew a stark comparison to the UPA era, noting how then-Home Minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister had resigned following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. She also referenced her own family’s sacrifices, including the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to underline her connection to the pain of terrorism.

“If I stand here today for the 26 victims of Pahalgam, it’s because I understand their pain. I’ve lived it,” she said.

‘Why Did the War Stop? Why Did Pakistan Get Shelter?’

Priyanka Gandhi also questioned why Operation Sindoor—hailed by the government as a decisive retaliation—was abruptly halted, and why the ceasefire announcement came from the U.S. President rather than the Indian leadership.

“If the enemy had no choice but to seek refuge, then why did we stop? Why did we offer them that refuge? Why was the ceasefire announced not by our PM or our Army but by the U.S. President?”

She also cited the optics of a Pakistani General—allegedly involved in the attack—lunching with the U.S. President after the operation, and pointed to Pakistan being appointed head of the UN’s counter-terrorism committee, calling it a diplomatic failure on India’s part.

‘No Security for Common Citizens, Only for Ministers’

In a powerful closing remark, Gandhi drew attention to the stark contrast in security arrangements for ordinary citizens and elected leaders.

“Everyone in this House enjoys security. We are protected wherever we go. But those 25 Indians in Pahalgam had no protection. They were left to die. And yet this government feels no shame.”

Amid disruptions and protest from the treasury benches, Priyanka Gandhi concluded by reading out the names of the 25 Indian citizens killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, stating:

“They were not just statistics or pawns in a political game. They were sons of this country. Their families deserve the truth.”

List of Indian Victims from April 22, 2025 Terror Attack:

Sameer Guha, Bitan Adhikari, Manish Ranjan, Hemant Suhas Joshi, Vinay Narwal, Sushil Nathaniel, Atul Shrikant Mone, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Neeraj Udhwani, N. Ramachandran, Sanjay Lakshman Lele, Sumit Parmar, Dinesh Agarwal, Dilip Disale, Prashant Kumar Satpathy, J.S. Chandramouli, Yatish Parmar, Somisetti Madhusudan Rao, Santosh Jagdale, Tage Helyang, Shailesh Kalathiya, Bhushan, Manjunath Rao, Kaustubh Ganbote, and Shubham Dwivedi.

