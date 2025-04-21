Wife Allegedly Threw Chilli Powder, Stabbed Ex-DGP to Death in Karnataka

Former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash was found murdered at his Bengaluru residence in the early hours of Sunday. The 68-year-old retired IPS officer, a veteran of the 1981 batch, was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Pallavi, following a domestic altercation.

According to reports, the incident unfolded after a heated dispute between the couple over a property transfer. During the confrontation, Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder in Om Prakash’s eyes, tied him up, and brutally attacked him with a sharp object and a glass bottle. The retired officer sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen, which proved fatal.

Following the crime, Pallavi reportedly made a phone call to the wife of another police officer, confessing to the act. That officer, upon being informed by his wife, immediately alerted the authorities. Police arrived at the scene around 4 AM and detained both Pallavi and the couple's daughter for questioning. The two have since been interrogated for over 12 hours. While Pallavi has emerged as the prime suspect, investigators are probing whether the daughter had any role in the incident.

A case has been registered based on a formal complaint filed by Om Prakash’s son. Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar confirmed that police received information regarding the death around 4 AM and launched an investigation promptly.

Reports indicate that the dispute that led to the murder may have been fueled by a property transfer made by Om Prakash to another relative, a move that allegedly angered Pallavi and escalated into violence.

Originally from Bihar, Om Prakash held a Master’s degree in Geology. His distinguished career included key positions as the head of Karnataka’s Fire and Emergency Services and Home Guards. He was appointed the state’s DGP in March 2015, and was widely respected in administrative and policing circles.

Reacting to the shocking incident, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed deep sorrow. “Retired DGP Om Prakash has been murdered. Preliminary information points to his wife as the perpetrator, but the matter is under investigation. We must wait for the full facts. He worked with me when I was Home Minister in 2015—he was a good officer and a good human being. This is truly unfortunate,” he said.