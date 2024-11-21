Assam Police 'Goes Blue' For Child Rights Week Campaign

Assam Police’s week-long Child Rights Week campaign, launched on November 14 to coincide with National Children's Day, concluded on Wednesday, November 20, with the observance of the global “Go Blue” initiative on World Children’s Day. The campaign aimed to promote awareness of child rights and highlight the role of law enforcement in ensuring their protection.

As part of the "Go Blue" initiative, iconic landmarks, including the Assam Police Headquarters, SP Offices, and select police stations across the state, were illuminated in blue—symbolizing solidarity with the cause of child rights. The initiative aligns with the global effort to advocate for children’s rights and well-being.

Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, GP Singh, ceremoniously lit up the Assam Police Headquarters in blue, underscoring the force’s dedication to safeguarding the rights of children, particularly those affected by crime or conflict.

By Going Blue, Assam Police reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children's rights, especially those impacted by crime or conflict. As first responders, the police play a crucial role in ensuring justice for these children.

The event also spotlighted Assam Police’s Sishu Mitra Programme, a flagship child-friendly policing initiative in partnership with UNICEF and UTSAH Child Rights Organisation. This program is regarded as one of India’s largest initiatives to integrate child-friendly practices within policing, aiming to strengthen responses to child rights violations at all levels.

Special DGP Harmeet Singh emphasized the force’s unwavering commitment to child protection, stating, “Assam Police has always been a strong believer in child rights. As we end our week-long celebrations, we commit to protecting the rights of each and every child who comes into contact with our police system. With empathy in our hearts, I, on behalf of Assam Police, wish every beautiful child a very Happy World Children’s Day.”

The campaign's conclusion with the “Go Blue” initiative reinforced Assam Police's role in creating a safer and more empathetic environment for children across the state.

