‘Will Act Like a Constructive Opposition,’ Says Kejriwal Conceding Defeat

“We accept the mandate of the people,” said Kejriwal as his first reaction after his party’s performance in the Delhi elections. Kejriwal, the former Delhi Chief Minister and the national convenor of AAP (Aam Aadmi Party), congratulated BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) for its massive victory.

In his first statement on election day, Kejriwal said, “I hope BJP will fulfill all the promises for which the people of Delhi have chosen it with a thumping majority.”

The BJP is set to form the government in Delhi after a 27-year-long wait, with Sahib Singh Verma being its last Chief Minister. AAP had come to power in 2015 by ending Congress' 15-year rule under Sheila Dikshit’s leadership.

In his statement, Kejriwal reiterated that his government had done a lot to improve the lives of Delhiites, referring to the work done in health, education, electricity, and infrastructure. “We will act like a constructive opposition and continue to stand by the people in their ups and downs,” Kejriwal said, adding, “We will continue with social work.”

“We will always stay with the people, as we don’t see politics as a means to capture power only. For us, politics is a medium through which we can work for the upliftment of the people,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal also congratulated the workers of AAP, acknowledging the tremendous pressure they faced during this election. He praised them for putting up a stupendous fight.

