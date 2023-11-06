Will Approach Court for Kejriwal to Work from Jail if Arrested: Atishi

Referring to the summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor excise policy scam, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Monday said that if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were to be arrested, they would approach the court to seek permission for him to conduct his official duties from within the confines of jail.
While speaking to the reporters after the end of the meeting between AAP MLAs and Kejriwal, Atishi stated that all legislators asked the chief minister to not resign from his post despite the summons by the probe agency.
She said, “We told him not to resign as Delhi people have voted for Kejriwal. Even if he goes to jail, Arvind Kejriwal will continue to be the chief minister of Delhi.”
“The Delhi government will run from jail,” she added.
Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj informed that all the MLAs in attendance extended their support to the chief minister affirming that, “If he were to be arrested, he should still retain his position as chief minister, as he has been entrusted with the mandate by the people of Delhi to govern.”
“The circumstances suggest that we might soon find ourselves in jail. If that happens, it’s possible that Atishi will be accommodated in jail number 2, and I in jail number 1, and we will continue to conduct cabinet meetings from within the jail. Our commitment remains unwavering in ensuring that the work for the people of Delhi continues without interruption,” he added.
It may be mentioned that CM Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2 for questioning in connection with the state’s excise policy case, however, he did not appear before the probe agency.
Kejriwal in his letter to the ED wrote, “The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above-mentioned case. Please recall the said summons, which is to say the least is vague and motivated and I am advised, unsustainable in law.”
"Being the National Convenor and a stay campaigner of the Aam Aadmi Party, a National Party, which is contesting elections, I am required to travel for campaigning and to provide political guidance to my field workers of Aam Aadmi Party,” he added.