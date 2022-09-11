Will Launch New National Party Soon: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that talks were on and a new national party will be launched soon.

Ending speculations running wild for days, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief said that he would soon launch a national party and work was on to formulate policies.

An official release from Rao’s office read, “There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists, and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement.”

“Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place,” it added.