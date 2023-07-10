Will Transfer SSLV to Industry: ISRO Chairman S Somanath

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) technology to the industry, according to its chairman S Somanath.
He made this announcement at the India Space Congress organised by SIA India on July 10.
Somanath said that ISRO has built its own SSLV, which can launch satellites weighing up to 500 kg in a low-earth orbit and will transfer it to the industry for mass production and marketing.
He also said that ISRO is developing “intelligent” geostationary communication satellites that can be re-configured by changing frequencies and bandwidth as per the demand profile from customers.
These software-driven high throughput satellites will be built soon and offered as a commercial solution for users, he further added.
He further added that under the Space Policy 2022, imaging satellites will now be owned by private entities as well, unlike before, when they were owned only by ISRO and defence. He said that this will enable more applications and innovations in the space sector.