“Will Work as a Small Soldier Under PM Modi,” Says Hardik Patel

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel is all set to join BJP on Thursday and said that he will work as a small soldier to serve the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patel in a tweet said, "With the feelings of national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest, I am going to start a new chapter from today. I will work as a small soldier in the noble work of service to the nation under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.”

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Patel joined Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. He, was then, appointed as the working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee in Gujarat in 2020. However, he accused Congress leadership of sidelining him while making important decisions and eventually quit the party in 2022.

On May 19 this year, Patel resigned from the party and stated that Gujarat Congress leaders were least bothered to address real issues of the state but were more focussed on ensuring that the leaders who come from Delhi to Gujarat get "chicken sandwich" on time.

He had also alleged that Gujarat Congress leaders tried to disrupt his political effort "sitting in the AC chambers".

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor has claimed that Patel decided to quit the party as he was afraid that he might have to go to jail in sedition cases registered against him.

Hardik's induction into the BJP is significant as Assembly elections are due this year.