2 Myanmar Nationals Nabbed With Arms, Ammunition In Mizoram

Troopers of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Saiha district along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Acting on specific information, the joint team carried out an operation at Zawngling village and intercepted two individuals.

Upon frisking them, the team found a total of 20 rounds of 12 gauge 70mm cartridges along with two NX100 Airguns.

According to reports, both of them were Myanmar nationals and were arrested soon after.

Meanwhile, the seized items as well as the two individuals were handed over to Tuipang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

