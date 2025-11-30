Winter Session of Parliament to begin from 1st December

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence on Monday, preceded today by a crucial all-party meeting to discuss the agenda, schedule, and smooth functioning of the upcoming session.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will meet leaders of all political parties in both Houses to seek cooperation and ensure the session’s business in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceeds efficiently.

The session, scheduled to continue until 19 December 2025, will see several key bills and legislation tabled for discussion and consideration.

However, the political environment ahead of the session has already become tense, with expectations of heated debates and disputes from day one.

Among the 10 major bills slated for introduction are those related to nuclear energy, higher education interlink reforms, and corporate/stock market regulation.

The session is also expected to witness intense political scrutiny over the Special Immigration Regulation (SIR) issue in election-sensitive states like Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Opposition parties have indicated that they will put strong pressure on the government over this sensitive matter.

Opposition leaders have demanded that the government clarify its stance to ensure that any new policies related to foreigners or immigrants do not threaten the rights or existence of the state’s local populations.

Also Read: Winter Session: Assam Legislative Assembly Readies For Debates From 25th Nov.