Within 6 Months Of Modi's Re-election, PoK Will Be With India: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking at a rally, expressed confidence that Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) would become part of India within six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election for his third term. He emphasized the challenges Pakistan faces in retaining control over PoJK.
CM Adityanath highlighted India's progress in the last decade, citing improved border security and a decrease in terrorism and Naxalism. He questioned the effectiveness of the previous UPA government's response to terrorism incidents, particularly the Mumbai blasts.
He said, "In the last 10 years, we have seen a new India. Borders have been secured, terrorism and Naxalism have been curbed. When the Mumbai blasts took place, the Congress-led UPA government used to say that the terrorists were from across the border. So what was the use of your missile then?"
Asserting India's stance against terrorism, CM Yogi stated that the country will not tolerate attacks on its people and will respond appropriately. He suggested that Indian agencies have been successful in targeting terrorists across the border.
The UP CM said, "A big British newspaper wrote that in the last three years, there were many terrorists in Pakistan who were killed and Indian agencies are behind it. We will not worship our enemy. If someone kills our people we will not worship them but give them an answer that they deserve. It has become difficult for Pakistan to save Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Let PM Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time and within six months PoK will become part of India. Courage is needed for such work."
Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh CM contrasted PM Modi's governance with past administrations, highlighting initiatives such as free ration distribution to 80 crore people. He criticized those praising Pakistan, emphasizing that PM Modi has lifted more people out of poverty than Pakistan's entire population.
"Those who are praising Pakistan, I want to tell them that PM Modi has lifted more people out of poverty than the entire population of Pakistan. If they lived in India they would not have died of hunger and would have received free ration," Adityanath said.
CM Yogi stressed the importance of respecting India's great leaders, ensuring the security of every citizen, protecting businesses, and providing employment opportunities to youth to build a better India.
Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed similar sentiments, stating that under PM Modi's leadership, PoJK would be integrated into India. He emphasized that the agitation in PoJK indicates a desire for integration with India, and suggested that achieving 400 parliamentary seats would facilitate this process.
"When the Congress government was in power, we were told that one Kashmir is in India and the other in Pakistan. It was never discussed in our Parliament that Pakistan has 'Occupied Kashmir,' it is actually ours. Right now, agitation is happening every day in PoK and people are protesting against Pakistan by holding the Indian tricolour in their hands. If Modi ji gets 400 seats, then PoK will also become India's part. It has already started," said Sarma.