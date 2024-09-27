Woman Accuses Karnataka BJP MLA Of Raping Her In State Assembly

Karnataka BJP MLA N Munirathna Naidu has been accused by a woman of raping her and coercion in a honey-trap scheme. The woman alleged that the MLA raped her in several locations including in Vidhan Soudha, the Karnataka state assembly building.
The woman claimed that she was also raped by Munirathna inside a state-government-provided car. According to her, the MLA threatened her to not reveal the incidents, according to PTI.
Munirathna allegedly raped her several times between 2020 and 2023, during his tenure as a minister from August 2021 to May 2023. The BJP MLA, who was arrested over a case of rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a special court.
A day after arrest, he was produced before the court from where he was sent to the central jail at Parappana Agrahara in the city. Six others were booked along with Munirathna after the 40-year-old's complaint. The police said that the incident took place at a private resort within the jurisdiction of the Kaggalipura police station.
Munirathna's arrest comes a day after he was granted conditional bail by a special court for people's representatives. He had been arrested on various charges including the use of casteist slander.
After hearing arguments on his plea for bail, the court allowed his application on the condition of furnishing a Rs 2 lakh bond and two sureties, specifically prohibiting him from tampering with evidence or obstructing the investigation.
Munirathna, 60 years old, was arrested soon after stepping out of the Parappana Agrahara prison where he had been lodged for three days over an SC/ST atrocity case.