Woman Allegedly Poisons Husband After Karwa Chauth Fast in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly poisoned her husband’s food immediately after breaking her fast on Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival dedicated to the long lives of husbands.
The victim, identified as 32-year-old Shailesh Kumar, reportedly faced marital issues with his wife, Savita.
On the day of the festival, Shailesh was busy preparing for the Karwa Chauth rituals while Savita observed the traditional fast. Tensions escalated in the evening when the couple had a heated argument just before Savita was set to break her fast.
After the argument, the situation seemed to ease, and Savita proceeded to prepare dinner. However, she allegedly laced the macaroni with poison before serving it to Shailesh. Under the pretence of visiting a neighbour, she fled the scene shortly after the meal.
Tragically, Shailesh's health began to deteriorate shortly after consuming the poisoned food. His family rushed him to the hospital, but he succumbed to the effects of the poison during treatment. Before his passing, Shailesh recorded a video statement in which he accused Savita of the poisoning.
Devastated by the sudden loss, Shailesh’s family informed the police, who promptly took the body for a post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint lodged by Shailesh’s brother, authorities registered a case against Savita.
Police later apprehended Savita and are currently interrogating her regarding the incident. Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava confirmed the case, stating that a thorough investigation is underway, and legal action will follow based on the post-mortem findings.