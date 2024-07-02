National

Bihar Woman Chops Off Boyfriend's Private Part For Refusing Marriage

The accused claimed they had been in a relationship for the past five years, but he was reluctant to marry her. She eventually persuaded him to agree to a court marriage, but he failed to show up on the scheduled day.
In a shocker from Bihar, a female doctor in Saran district allegedly chopped off her boyfriend's private part. The police have arrested her on charges of attempted murder.

The victim, a councillor of Ward No. 12 in Madhaura block, is currently receiving treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

In retaliation, she invited him to her house and allegedly severed his private part when he arrived. Hearing his cries, neighbors alerted the police, who found him lying in a pool of blood on a bed.

"The woman, a 25-year-old unmarried doctor from Hajipur, was practicing in Madhaura. The victim is also unmarried," said the SHO of Madhaura police station in Saran district.

"We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway," he added.

