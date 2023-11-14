Woman Dead, 26 Rescued After Massive Building Fire In Delhi

A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Eastern Delhi’s Shakarpur area on Tuesday.
As per reports, a woman was charred to death after the fire broke out, while 26 people along with a new born were rescued by a team of firefighters.
Officials mentioned, there were around 60 people in the building when the fire broke out.
“There were more than 60 people in the building. Many people saved their lives by jumping out of the building,”said officials.
After receiving the information, fire tenders reached the scene and initiated rescue operations.
The fire was extinguished after a few hours and people were rescued one by one by the fire personnel with the help of a ladder next to the window of the building, stated officials.
The exact cause of the fire is still unknown and further investigation in the matter has been initiated.