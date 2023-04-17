Woman Denied Entry into Amritsar’s Golden Temple, SGPC Issues Clarification

A Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) official has issued a clarification after a video of woman being denied entry to Punjab’s Golden Temple went viral on social media platforms.

SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said, “This is Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum… We welcome everyone… We apologize if an official misbehaved… The flag on her face was not our national flag as it didn’t have Ashoka Chakra… It could have been a political flag.”

Notably, a video is making rounds on social media wherein a woman was denied entry into the famed Amritsar Gurudwara as she had the tricolor painted on her face.

The man denying her entry was heard saying, “This is Punjab, not India.”