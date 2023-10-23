Woman Pours Petrol on Neighbour, Burns Him Alive in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly poured petrol on her neighbour and set him on fire in Kotwali area under Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district, reports emerged on Monday.
According to reports, the man was immediately rushed to a hospital after sustaining 90 percent burn injuries, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.
The police said the deceased was a neighbour of the woman who poured fuel on him and set him on fire in a broad daylight.
Following the incident, the family members of the deceased man rushed him to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his burn injuries.
Meanwhile, the accused fled from the spot and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter and nab the woman.
Amit Singh, Circle Officer (CO) city was quoted by ANI saying, “We got the information of a man burnt by petrol. After an investigation, the neighbour woman was found to be culprit. The case is being further investigated, and after that, further action will be taken.”