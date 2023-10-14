Fire Engulfs Building at Thana Road in Shillong, CM Orders Admin to Assess Damages

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma raises concern over the loss of life and properties due to the devastating fire incident on Saturday that broke out at a furniture shop, previously an old video parlour, on Thana Road, Shillong.
According to reports, in the afternoon hours today, the fire broke out at the shop, spreading swiftly to the nearby Singhania complex in close proximity to Payal, as confirmed by local authorities.
This incident follows closely on the heels of a fire outbreak at Keating Road just a fortnight ago.
Initial reports suggest that a cylinder blast is likely the cause of the fire on Thana Road.
The efforts of several fire tenders from the Meghalaya Fire Service were impeded due to the narrow passageway on Thana Road.
CRPF personnel and the police effectively blocked the movement of vehicles, vendors, and pedestrians from the Khyndailad police point to Thana Road to ensure the safety of the area.
To combat the fire, the government swiftly deployed personnel from the JAT regiment.
More information is expected as investigations continue into the cause and impact of the Thana Road fire.