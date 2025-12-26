Woman Shot at Gurugram Club After Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Two Arrested

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot inside a club in Gurugram after rejecting a marriage proposal, police said. The incident occurred late on the night of December 19–20, after which the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities reported that they were informed on December 20 about a woman admitted with a gunshot wound. A police team visited the hospital, collected medico-legal documents, but doctors declared the victim unfit to record her statement at the time.

The woman, identified as Kalpana, a resident of Delhi and employed at a Gurugram club, was later reported by her husband, who filed a formal complaint.

According to him, she had called him around 1 am, informing him that she had been shot by Tushar, an acquaintance from Delhi.

Police said the accused had known the victim for several months and wanted to marry her, but she had repeatedly refused his proposal.

On the night of the attack, he allegedly confronted her at the club and fired at her abdomen before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, two accused were arrested from Uttar Pradesh on December 25. Police are continuing the investigation to determine the full circumstances of the attack and whether others were involved.

