Sidhu Moose Wala’s Last Rites Today Amid Tight Security

The last rites of veteran Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead on May 29 will be performed on Tuesday (May 31). The family members of the singer took his body home for the last rites from the Mansa Civil Hospital.

The last rites will be held at his native village in Punjab at 12 noon today.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after Punjab Police curtailed the security cover of 420 people, including the deceased singer.

On Monday, Punjab Police detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Moose Wala's murder, said STF sources.

Also Read: Thunderstorm Hits Delhi, Normal Life Disrupted

Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who allegedly provided support to the assailants in killing Sidhu Moose Wala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost, reported ANI.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has also begun questioning Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case after Canada-based Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder. Brar is a close aide of Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police in their preliminary investigation linked the murder to an inter-gang rivalry, the report said.

Punjab Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.