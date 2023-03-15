Woman’s Decomposed Body Found in Plastic Bag in Mumbai

In a bizarre incident, the decomposed body of a woman was found in a plastic bag in Mumbai. The police informed on Wednesday.

According to reports, the body of the 53-year-old woman was found in Lalbhaug area of Mumbai.

The daughter of the deceased was taken into custody for interrogation into the matter, the police informed.

DCP Pravin Mundhe was quoted by ANI saying, “The decomposed body of a 53-year-old was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning.”

Meanwhile, the decomposed body was sent for post-mortem and a probe has been launched in this matter.

Earlier, the body of a student was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Assam’s Cachar district.

The student was pursuing his studies at the Assam University in Silchar.

According to sources, the student's body was recovered from his rented house in Silchar’s Irongmara.

The deceased student was been identified as Serching Tokbi, a resident of Karbi Anglong.

He was a third semester student pursuing Master of Science at the university.

Reportedly, the student was recovered in an unconscious state in his room. Though he was rushed to a hospital, the doctors declared him dead.

The police had launched an investigation into the mysterious death of Tokbi.