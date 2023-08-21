"Women Can Live, Fight, Progress Without a Man": President Murmu

A woman can live, fight and progress without the need of a man, asserted President Droupadi Murmu on Monday while addressing the ‘ASMIKTA’ event organized by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at the Manik Shah centre in the national capital.
"A woman can live, fight and progress without a man and show it to the world. You have proved this...Women's progress holds great significance in our society and the nation,” President Murmu said while addressing the event.
AWWA is a non-profit organisation working for the kin or dependents of army personnel. Currently, Archana Pande, wife of Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, is the president of the organisation.
"A woman has determination, willpower, and strength on the basis of which she makes continuous progress. They contribute to half of the country's population", President Daroupadi Murmu said.
“From missiles to music, women have proved themselves in every field,” she added.
"They can proudly say, hum kisi se kum nahin" (we are not inferior than anyone)", President Murmu further said.
"There is an old saying that behind every successful man, there is a woman, but, today it should be instead said that "beside every successful man, there is a woman", she said.