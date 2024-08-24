India's Support Significant To Ukraine: Zelenskyy On Modi's Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Ukraine, marking the first by an Indian Prime Minister since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992. Zelenskyy highlighted the significance of India's continued commitment to international law and its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In a statement, President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Prime Minister Modi's visit, noting that it began with a tribute to Ukrainian children who lost their lives in the ongoing conflict. "We deeply appreciate that the Prime Minister started his visit by honoring the memory of Ukrainian children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression," Zelenskyy stated. He also acknowledged India's humanitarian aid throughout the war.
The Ukrainian leader took to the social media platform X to further elaborate on the discussions between the two leaders. "Today, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi visited Ukraine, marking the first such visit since the establishment of relations between India and independent Ukraine. Our discussions were extensive, including Russia's war against Ukraine and the crucial need for a just peace," Zelenskyy posted.
Zelenskyy underscored the importance of global actors demonstrating their support for Ukraine, saying, "It is significant to us that India remains committed to international law and supports our sovereignty and territorial integrity—core principles. India is also involved in our work on the Peace Formula, having been represented at the Peace Summit and participating in relevant groups. All of this gives us optimism."
Additionally, the Ukrainian President emphasized the strengthening of bilateral ties, noting that the two nations signed four intergovernmental agreements during Modi's visit. "We also discussed the bilateral agenda with India. Four intergovernmental documents were signed by our representatives. There are also agreements on other areas of cooperation, including continued military technical cooperation," Zelenskyy stated.
The agreements include cooperation in agriculture and the food industry, medical products regulation, Indian humanitarian grant assistance for high-impact community development projects, and a cultural cooperation programme for 2024-2028.
During their bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's stance on the conflict, stating that dialogue is the only path to resolution. "India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," Modi told Zelenskyy. He added that India is ready to play an active role in facilitating peace and progress.
Prime Minister Modi concluded his visit on Friday, a milestone in India's diplomatic relations with Ukraine since they began in 1992.