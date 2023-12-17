World's Largest Office Building Of Surat Diamond Bourse Inaugurated

Things to know about Surat Diamond Bourse:

The Surat Diamond Bourse will include a modern 'Customs Clearance House' for handling imports and exports, a jewelry mall for retail sales, and amenities such as international banking services and secure vaults.

Multiple diamond traders, including those located in Mumbai, have already occupied their offices, which were assigned by the management following the auction, stated Dinesh Navadiya, SDB's media convener.

The SDB is a component of the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City.

In February 2015, Anandiben Patel, the ex-chief minister of Gujarat, presided over the groundbreaking event for the SDB and DREAM City project.

The SDB, with 67 lakh square feet of floor space, has become the largest office building in the world, housing almost 4,500 diamond trading offices, according to a statement.