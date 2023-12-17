World's Largest Office Building Of Surat Diamond Bourse Inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest and most advanced hub for global diamond and jewelry trade, on Sunday. This inauguration followed the opening of a new integrated terminal at Surat airport by Modi. The terminal can accommodate 1,200 domestic and 600 international passengers during peak hours, with potential to expand to 3,000 passengers and an annual capacity of 5.5 million passengers.
The Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is situated in Khajod village near Surat city and is the largest office complex globally, covering over 67 lakh square feet. It is set to become a hub for global diamond and jewelry trading, dealing in both rough and polished diamonds, according to an official statement.
Things to know about Surat Diamond Bourse:
The Surat Diamond Bourse will include a modern 'Customs Clearance House' for handling imports and exports, a jewelry mall for retail sales, and amenities such as international banking services and secure vaults.
Multiple diamond traders, including those located in Mumbai, have already occupied their offices, which were assigned by the management following the auction, stated Dinesh Navadiya, SDB's media convener.
The SDB is a component of the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City.
In February 2015, Anandiben Patel, the ex-chief minister of Gujarat, presided over the groundbreaking event for the SDB and DREAM City project.
The massive building, located on 35.54 acres within DREAM City, consists of nine 15-story towers offering office spaces ranging from 300 square feet to 100,000 square feet.