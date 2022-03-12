Assam: Union Labour Minister B Yadav Launches PE 2.0 Portal

Union minister for labour and employment, Bhupender Yadav on Saturday launched the Principal Employer 2.0 (PE 2.0) portal and unveiled an E-office an online office platform and the newly established regional language call centre virtually at Guwahati in Assam.

Yadav was in the city to attend the 230th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) held at Hotel Radison Blu.

Chief minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister of state for labour and employment, Rameswar Teli were also present on the occasion, state labour and employment minister, Sanjoy Kishan, state housing and urban affairs, Ashok Singhal, and secretary to the Union ministry of labour and employment, Sunil Barthwal

The event was organised as a part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, a yearlong celebration of 75 years of freedom of India.

Speaking on the occasion Bhupender Yadav said, “The government is committed to work for the labour class. It is not a commercial bond, but a commitment and an assurance to the people. Last year, we had Rs 8 lakh 29 thousand crore corpus and we will ensure high returns for investments at minimum risks.”

“I am happy to announce that the newly constituted HR committee’s recommendations have been taken forward. Transperant transfer policy in groups C and D and training and skill development are under consideration,” he said.

Meannwhile, around 26 crore workers have been registered with the E-Shram portal. Two lakh life insurance coverages have been given to each of the 26 crore workers.

The Union minister also urged the citizens to donate for the unorganized labourers under ‘Donate A Pension’ scheme. The accounts of employers will be directly linked to the accounts of their employees under this scheme.