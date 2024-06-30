Xpheno Declares Holiday on July 1 to Celebrate India’s T20 World Cup Triumph

Staffing firm Xpheno has declared July 1 as a holiday for all its employees to celebrate India’s victory over South Africa in the T20 Cricket World Cup. With a headcount of over 500 employees, according to its LinkedIn profile, the announcement came as a pleasant surprise.
"It was a surprise to all of us and this is special as the first day of the month is usually busy as we have billings, payroll closures, etc. But it was decided to declare the day off, as Team India put in a great effort, and this is our small tribute to the boys," Prasadh MS, head of workforce research at Xpheno.
India’s national cricket team clinched the T20 World Cup title on June 29, ending a 17-year wait with a nail-biting victory over South Africa by 7 runs at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The celebrations were jubilant, lasting nearly four hours, with players dancing and the typically reserved outgoing coach Rahul Dravid joining in the festivities.
The victorious Indian team's euphoria continued at their hotel, but the emotions were particularly poignant at the Kensington Oval, where skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who both announced their retirement from T20 Internationals, celebrated the hard-fought victory. Dravid also shared in the emotional high after a rigorous campaign spanning the Caribbean and USA.
Virat Kohli played a pivotal role, scoring 76 runs off 59 balls, lifting India from a precarious 34 for three inside the powerplay to a formidable 176 for seven. Suryakumar Yadav’s spectacular catch in the final over was a game-changer, sealing the victory just as South Africa needed 16 runs.
Congratulatory messages flooded in from fans, cricket legends, and prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
India's strong performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 has also sparked an increase in flight bookings from Indian metros to the US, highlighting the widespread excitement surrounding the tournament.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the United States and West Indies from June 1 to June 29, saw India reclaiming their glory as T20 champions, a title they last held 17 years ago. The team’s celebration was marked by a blend of joy and nostalgia, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bidding farewell to the T20 International format, and Ravindra Jadeja also announcing his retirement from T20Is.
Xpheno's decision to declare a holiday reflects the national pride and joy stemming from this monumental achievement in Indian cricket.