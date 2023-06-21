Yoga is India’s Gift to Rest of The World: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu performed yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Wednesday.
Wishing citizens on the occasion, Droupadi Murmu said that yoga is India’s gift to the rest of the world.
The president said, “Yoga is one of our civilization's great accomplishments and India's great gift to the rest of the world. Yoga brings together the body and the mind and it is a holistic approach to life. Yoga helps us all to be in a better position to meet the increasing challenges around us.”
Murmu also urged everyone to perform yoga and adopt it their daily lives and experience its transformative power.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the country on the occasion of International Yoga Day saying India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace, and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions and resistances through yoga.
“Yoga strengthens such feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being giving a basis of love for the living being,” the PM said.