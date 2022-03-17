Yogi Adityanath to Take Oath as UP CM On March 21

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for second consecutive term on March 21, sources said.

After a massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a meeting was held at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the new state cabinet.

According to sources, Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister on March 21 after 3 PM.

The input comes as discussions are underway to decide on the names of ministers for the new state cabinet, reported ABP news.

The report further stated that BJP Uttar Pradesh unit's core committee held a six-hour-long meeting on Wednesday to discuss the formation of government in the state.

As per news agency ANI, BJP National President JP Nadda, national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh attended the meeting where names of 36 candidates for UP Legislative council were discussed.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma who were deputy chief ministers in the state government also took part in the meeting.

There was a discussion about the names of prominent faces who will be invited for the swearing-in ceremony expected to take place after Holi.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

