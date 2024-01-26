'You Will Always Have A Soldier In Delhi': Rahul Gandhi Pens Note For Northeast

Congress leader and MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, who has been at the forefront of the party's claim back to fame through the mass people's movement named Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on Friday thanked the people of Northeast.
Rahul Gandhi, who led the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra recently in the Northeast and prominently in Assam, took time out to thank the people for the "love and kindness" they showed to him and the procession.
In Assam, Rahul Gandhi had to face a lot of troubles often being called out by political opponent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other cabinet ministers. He also had an FIR registered against him for allegedly inciting violence in Guwahati.
However, the Congress leader has taken to X to express his gratitude to the people. He said that his "family in the Northeast" will always have "a soldier in New Delhi" who will fight for their rights and freedom "in this battle for Nyay".
Gandhi wrote, "To my family in the North East, always remember you have a soldier in New Delhi. I will defend each one of your rights and freedoms in this battle for Nyay. Thank you for the love and kindness you have showered on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," sharing a video on the platform X.