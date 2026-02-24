Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Arrested After AI Summit Protest In Delhi

Delhi Police on Tuesday took into custody the national presidentof the Indian Youth Congress,Uday Bhanu Chib, in connection with a demonstration held during the Bharat AI Impact Summit in the capital.

According to sources, Chib was picked up in the early hours of the morning, around 4:30 AM, and brought to Tilak Marg Police Station for questioning. After several rounds of interrogation, officers formally placed him under arrest. He is expected to be presented before a court, where police are likely to seek his remand for further investigation.

Law enforcement officials claim that the Youth Congress chief was closely involved in organising and coordinating the protest at the high-profile summit. Investigators have alleged that crucial decisions related to the demonstration were handled directly by him. Police sources further stated that action was initiated only after collecting what they described as substantial evidence.

Authorities also alleged that Chib was evasive during questioning and did not adequately respond to certain queries regarding the planning and execution of the protest. In the aftermath of the demonstration, at least eight Youth Congress leaders and workers have reportedly been detained or arrested.

The protest, staged at the venue of the Bharat AI Impact Summit, drew attention due to its timing and political overtones. While the police maintain that their action was procedural and evidence-based, the Youth Congress has strongly pushed back against the allegations.

Defending the protest, Youth Congress national general secretary Sheh Narayan Ojha stated that the demonstration was peaceful and intended to highlight what the party considers serious national concerns. She alleged that their slogan targeted what they described as a “compromised” prime minister and broader governance issues.

Ojha also claimed that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had not been permitted to speak on certain matters, including the Epstein files controversy, and questioned aspects of a recent India–US trade arrangement. She maintained that the protest aimed to draw the attention of young participants at the summit and insisted that no violence or damage was caused.