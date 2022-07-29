Youth Hacked to Death at Mangaluru, Section 144 Imposed

A 23-year-old youth was hacked to death by an unidentified group on the outskirts of Mangaluru, police said. The deceased has been identified as Fazil and was attacked by lethal weapons.

Following the incident, Section 144 was imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur, ANI reported.

"At around 8 pm (on July 28), there was an incident where a 23-year-old boy was brutally attacked by 4-5 people near Krishnapura Katipalla road, Surathkal. The boy was immediately shifted to a hospital and was declared dead," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar as reported by ANI.

The officials also directed all wine shops under the commissionerate's limits to be closed on July 29.

"We have requested all Muslim leaders to perform their prayers at their homes, in the larger interest of the law and order of every locality. Due justice will be done quickly and fairly," Mangaluru CP added.

A complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident has been taken up by police and a case of murder has been registered.

The Mangaluru Police Commissioner also instructed people to not fall prey to rumours and said, "The motive behind the incident and the identity of the culprits is being investigated... I appeal to all the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups."

Further investigations are underway.



