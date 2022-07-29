CMs Of BJP-Ruled States Call Out Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' Remark

The chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states have called out Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark, while referring to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

They have sought an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, while calling for a boycott of the party. Chowdhury had stoked a controversy when he referred to President Murmu as ‘rashtrapatni’, triggering the BJP MPs in the parliament who demanded an apology from him.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury said that he had used the term by mistake and the ruling party was looking to make a mountain out of a molehill. He said that he would personally meet the President and apologise for his remark.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking to ANI, called the term ‘slang’ and said that his remark should be criticized by every Indian.

He said, “Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury used slang against the President who belongs to the tribal community. The way he defamed the august office of the President should be criticised by every Indian. Every Indian should boycott Congress, its leaders and Sonia Gandhi.”

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath called it an insult to the nation and the constitution. He said, “Indecent remark of Congress MP for President is condemnable. It's an insult to Constitution, women & tribal community. In a way, it's an insult to the nation too. I condemn the MP and Congress. They should apologise to the citizens. The nation will never accept such remarks.”

The CM of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur said, “Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is habituated to making controversial remarks to seek attention be it in Parliament or outside it. He must stand in respect of the country's first tribal president.”