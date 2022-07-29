CMs Of BJP-Ruled States Call Out Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' Remark

The chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states have called out Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark, while referring to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.
They have sought an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, while calling for a boycott of the party. Chowdhury had stoked a controversy when he referred to President Murmu as ‘rashtrapatni’, triggering the BJP MPs in the parliament who demanded an apology from him.
Meanwhile, Chowdhury said that he had used the term by mistake and the ruling party was looking to make a mountain out of a molehill. He said that he would personally meet the President and apologise for his remark.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking to ANI, called the term ‘slang’ and said that his remark should be criticized by every Indian.
He said, “Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury used slang against the President who belongs to the tribal community. The way he defamed the august office of the President should be criticised by every Indian. Every Indian should boycott Congress, its leaders and Sonia Gandhi.”
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath called it an insult to the nation and the constitution. He said, “Indecent remark of Congress MP for President is condemnable. It's an insult to Constitution, women & tribal community. In a way, it's an insult to the nation too. I condemn the MP and Congress. They should apologise to the citizens. The nation will never accept such remarks.”
The CM of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur said, “Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is habituated to making controversial remarks to seek attention be it in Parliament or outside it. He must stand in respect of the country's first tribal president.”
Moreover, the Goa CM Pramod Sawant called out the Congress chief and slammed the party. “Words used by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the President who represents the entire country are wrong. A tribal woman became India's president for the first time. We condemn the Congress and AR Chowdhury. He should apologise to the entire country,” were his remarks.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar called the President a representative of the poor and the tribals and sought an apology from Sonia Gandhi. “The way Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury insulted President Murmu is highly condemnable. She is the first tribal President of the country. She is representative of the poor and tribals. Congress leaders along with Sonia Gandhi should seek apologies from entire country,” CM Khattar said.
In addition, the chief minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel hit out at the Congress leader and said that the remarks were disrespectful towards the women of the nation.
He said, “The remarks are unconstitutional and blemish the position of the president. Through such comments, women, as well as the President, have been disrespected. Congress should apologize to the people of the country for this.”
Furthermore, Union minister Piyush Goyal said that Chowdhury did this deliberately as he repeated it twice.
BJP’s Smriti Irani slammed Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha and sought an apology from him and the Congress chief. She was soon supported by other party members who were on their feet against the Congress legislator.
Meanwhile, Union minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha. She said, “It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country.”
The party MPs along with Sitharaman also staged a protest against Chowdhury in the Rajya Sabha.