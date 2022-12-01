Nagaland: VP Dhankhar Inaugurates Hornbill Festival

The Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday inaugurated the 23rd edition of the Hornbill Festival at Naga heritage village in Nagaland.

VP Dhankhar along with Governor and Chief Minister of Nagaland sounded the inauguration gong to declare the ‘Festival of Festivals’ open.

Vice president Dhankhar, who arrived on his maiden tour to Nagaland, was felicitated with Tsiiphie (traditional Naga headgear) and Amula kaxa (Naga shawl) at the opening ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that India is a land of culture and Indians are proud of their tribal culture.

Praising Nagas for their unique culture and glorious history, Vice President Dhankhar said, "I salute tribal culture. I salute tribal energy."

Describing the natural beauty of the state as enchanting, he underlined that the state has great tourism potential which needs to be tapped fully.