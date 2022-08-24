YouTube Channel Of Congress Party Deleted

The official YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress (INC) was deleted on Wednesday, the party informed via Twitter.

The grand old party mentioned that it is investigating the incident to understand the reason behind this.

The Twitter handle of Congress wrote, "Our YouTube channel - 'Indian National Congress' has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams."

The party mentioned that it was not clear immediately whether it was due to a technical glitch or a sabotage.

The tweet further mentioned, "We are investigating what caused this - a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media."