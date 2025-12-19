Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood and Others’ Assets Attached by ED in Betting App Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 7.93 crore belonging to several former cricketers and actors in connection with its ongoing investigation into the alleged illegal betting app 1xBet.

The move comes as part of the agency’s probe into money laundering linked to offshore online betting platforms.

Officials confirmed that assets worth Rs 2.5 crore linked to cricketer Yuvraj Singh through his firm YWC Health and Wellness Pvt Ltd have been attached. Actor Neha Sharma’s assets worth Rs 1.26 crore, Ankush Hazra’s assets worth Rs 47.2 lakh, and Robin Uthappa’s assets worth Rs 8.26 lakh were also provisionally seized.

Additionally, assets worth Rs 1 crore in the name of actor Sonu Sood and Rs 59 lakh belonging to actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty were attached. The mother of actor Urvashi Rautela, Meera Rautela, also saw assets valued at Rs 2.02 crore provisionally attached.

All the individuals had been questioned by the ED earlier, and the attached assets have been categorised as the “proceeds of crime” connected to the alleged illegal betting operations of 1xBet.

Earlier, in November, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.55 crore linked to former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Rs 6.64 crore associated with Suresh Raina in the same case.

“The action forms part of an ongoing probe into illegal offshore betting platforms, including 1xBet and its surrogate brands 1xBat and 1xBat Sporting Lines. The investigation, based on multiple FIRs filed by various state police agencies, revealed that these entities were operating unauthorised online betting and gambling services targeting Indian users,” an official said.

