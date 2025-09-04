Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Questioned by ED Over Alleged Illegal Betting Links

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday morning began questioning Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the alleged illegal betting platform 1xBet.
Dhawan was summoned to the ED headquarters at 11 am to record his statement regarding his purported association with the platform through endorsements and promotional activities. His questioning commenced shortly after his arrival. Earlier, the ED had also questioned former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina in the same investigation.
The probe focuses on various celebrities and social media influencers suspected of promoting such platforms, which are allegedly involved in tax evasion and duping investors. Apart from cricketers, the case has also drawn the attention of actors and other prominent public figures.
The investigation specifically targets 1xBet, an online betting platform alleged to be operating illegally in India, accused of money laundering, tax evasion, and manipulation of its algorithms. The ED is examining the role of endorsers like Dhawan and Raina to clarify their financial transactions and their knowledge of the platform’s operations.
This is part of a broader crackdown on illegal betting apps. Last month, the ED conducted multi-state raids linked to a similar probe involving another online betting platform, Parimatch. Authorities are investigating multiple such apps that allegedly defrauded investors of crores of rupees and evaded significant tax liabilities.
Market analysts estimate that nearly 22 crore Indians use various online betting applications, with about half of them being frequent users. Experts value India’s online betting industry at over USD 100 billion, noting a 30 per cent annual growth rate. Additionally, the government informed Parliament that between 2022 and June 2025, it had issued 1,524 directives to block online betting and gambling platforms.
