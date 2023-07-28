Zero Tolerance Towards Crimes Against Women: Centre To SC On Manipur Case

“The Central Government, therefore, makes a specific request that the entire case including trial of the offence in question, be ordered to be transferred by this Court to any State outside the State of Manipur. The power to transfer the case/trial outside any State is only with this Court and therefore, the Central government is making this request to this Court to pass such an order with a further direction to conclude the trial within a period of six months from the date of the filing of chargesheet by the CBI,” Centre added in its affidavit.