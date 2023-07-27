MHA Likely to Handover Manipur Viral Video Case to CBI

Days after the video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked went viral, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reports emerged on Thursday.
According to reports, MHA is in constant tough with both Meiti and Kuki communities and talks are in an advanced stage to restore normalcy in the violence-hit northeastern state.
It may be mentioned that so far Manipur Police have arrested seven accused in connection with the horrific incident that took place on May 4 but the video surfaced on the social media platforms on July 19.
After the video went viral, it created an outrage all over the country prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence for the first time in the issue after more than two months.
According to Manipur police, the video was shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district in B Phainom village where both women were allegedly gang-raped after the entire village was burnt down.
The police, however, said the incident happened in another district, though the first information report (FIR) was filed in Kangpokpi.