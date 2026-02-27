Zubeen Garg Posthumously Honoured with Three Filmfare Awards Assamese 2026

In an emotional and unforgettable moment at the Filmfare Awards, Assam's Heartthrob Zubeen Garg was posthumously honoured with three major awards, celebrating his extraordinary contribution to music and cinema.

The iconic artist was awarded Best Playback Singer (Male), the Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Special Honour for his work in the film Roi Roi Binale. The triple recognition turned the ceremony into a deeply moving tribute to a voice that shaped generations of music lovers in Assam and beyond.

The posthumous honour was received by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg and the late singer’s father, Kapil Thakur, at their residence. In an emotional moment, Filmfare’s Editor-in-Chief Jitesh Pillaai presented them with the coveted Black Lady.

Zubeen Garg was not just a singer but also a composer, lyricist, filmmaker and cultural icon who pushed creative boundaries throughout his career. While he dominated the Assamese music industry, he also made a mark in Bollywoodand other regional film industries, earning admiration across India.