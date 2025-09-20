Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Cross Odisha Sky, Estimated 90 Minutes from Delhi

The nation mourns as the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg, Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, make their journey back home. Air India flight AI2116, carrying the legendary musician, has entered the skies of Odisha after departing Singapore at 8:10 IST and is scheduled to land in New Delhi just before midnight.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to be present at the airport to pay his respects, joining a throng of fans and well-wishers who have gathered to honor the singer whose music touched millions.

Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise has left an indelible void in Assam’s cultural landscape, where he was not just a singer but a unifying force, inspiring generations with his voice and artistry. The arrival of his mortal remains marks the beginning of the state and nation’s final farewell to a man whose songs transcended borders and boundaries.

Authorities in Delhi are making arrangements to facilitate a smooth reception for fans and dignitaries alike, reflecting the massive outpouring of grief and love for the icon.

As the plane descends toward the capital, Assam and India prepare to bid a final farewell to a legend whose music will echo in hearts forever.