Flight Carrying Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Flies Over Bay of Bengal Towards India

Update: Zubeen Garg’s Final Journey

As of 8:45 PM, the aircraft carrying the mortal remains of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg has entered the Bay of Bengal. The flight is expected to reach New Delhi in approximately 2.5 hours.

The airplane carrying the mortal remains of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, has departed Singapore and is now en route to India. Air India flight AI2116 is scheduled to land in New Delhi just before midnight. As of 7:50 pm IST, the flight was reported flying over the Andaman Sea.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to be present at the airport in Delhi to pay his respects, joining fans and well-wishers in honoring the legendary singer.

Following the completion of formalities in the capital, Zubeen Garg’s body will be transported to Assam on a special flight. The state is bracing for an outpouring of grief as it prepares to bid a final farewell to one of its most cherished cultural icons, whose music and legacy have left an indelible mark across generations.