News Breakfast @ 6

1. Assam Election: PM Modi To Visit Chabua Tomorrow

PM Modi will visit the poll bound state on March 20 (tomorrow) and will address an election rally in the Chabua constituency. The Prime Minister is also expected to revisit Assam on March 21, March 24, March 28, April 1 and April 3.

2. Cong Damaged Assam Socially, Culturally, Politically: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly attacked the Congress at an election rally here and said its “corrupt and vote-bank based governance” had made Assam one of the most disconnected states in India.”

3. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin To Arrive In India Today

US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit to India. Austin is set to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the visit.

4. Assam Election: Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Assam On March 21

Congress leader and star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi will make a two-day visit to Assam ahead of the Assembly elections on March 21 and 22. Gandhi will reach Jorhat on Sunday by a special flight.

5. Farmers’ Protest Wont Affect Polls: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the ongoing farmers’ protest against the centre’s three farm laws will not affect poll-bound states.

6. Youth Should Actively Participate In Politics: Rahul Gandhi

Interacting with the students at Dibrugarh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that youth should actively participate in politics and fight for Assam if one feels that the state is being robbed.

7. Chris Gayle Thanks PM Modi For COVID Vaccines To Jamaica

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping Jamaica by providing COVID-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

8. Election 2021: AGP Candidate Kalpana Patowary Files Nomination

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate from Sarukhetri constituency, Kalpana Patowary on Friday submitted her nomination papers for the Assam Assembly election. She filed her nomination at Barpeta Deputy Commissioner’s office by taking out a huge rally.

9. Manipur: Mary Kom Boxing Academy Gets New Infrastructure

Brand new sports infrastructure, kitchen and a dining hall, developed with the support of tyre major Goodyear, were inaugurated at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy here.

10. Assam Election: Himanta Biswa Sarma Files Nomination

NEDA Convener and BJP candidate from Jalukbari constituency Himanta Biswa Sarma filed his nomination papers for the Assam Assembly election. Sarma took out a massive rally from Sonaram field, Bharalumukh with thousands of supporters participating in the rally.

11. Assam Election: Raijor Dal Releases Last List Of Candidates

Raijor Dal released its last list of candidates for the third phase of Assam Assembly elections to be held on April 6.

12. Election 2021: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP For Increasing Unemployment

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for increasing the unemployment in Assam during his interaction with Lahowal college students in Dibrugarh district.

13. Assam Polls: BJP Slams Congress Over 5 Guarantee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed the Congress party over 5 Guarantees. “Where there is a Congress government, nothing developmental work has been done and where there is no Congress government they are showing false hope to the people,” said BJP Election in-charge of Assam Narendra Singh Tomar while addressing the press today in Guwahati.

14. Boko: 2 Bikers Killed In Road Mishap

Two bikers were killed in a tragic road mishap that took place in Boko’s Rajapara area late Thursday night.

15. “Congress, AIUDF Alliance Is A Threat To Assamese Culture”: HBS

Assam cabinet minister and BJP key strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Congress and AIUDF alliance is a threat to Assamese culture.