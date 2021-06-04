News Breakfast @6

01. CATS Accreditation Accorded To Four Assam Tiger Reserves

The National Committee of Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards [CA|TS] recommended proposals for Kaziranga, Manas, Nameri, and Orang Tiger Reserves for CATS accreditation on Wednesday. The [CA|TS] assessment has been conducted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in 27 Tiger Reserves in the first phase and 24 to be carried out in the second phase.

02. Nagaon: Total Lockdown Imposed In Kathiatoli For A Week

The Kampur Circle on Thursday has ordered a total lockdown in Kathiatoli town in Nagaon district from Friday until next week to curb the spread of coronavirus. As per the reports, there has been a gradual increase in Covid-19 cases in the Kamrup circle, especially in the Kathiatoli daily market.

03. Covid Assam Count: 4,309 New Cases, 46 Deaths

Assam registered 4,309 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday with a positivity rate of 4.02 per cent, taking the active caseload count to 50,534. Further, the state recorded 4,790 discharges and 46 fatalities, National Health Mission data stated. The overall tally of positive cases have touched 4,24,385.

04. Registration For Admission To UG Courses In DU Likely To Begin From July 15

In view of the cancellation of the board exams due to the devastating second wave of the Covid pandemic, the registration process for admission to the University of Delhi (DU) under-graduate courses would start around July 15. Acting Vice-Chancellor of the prestigious Delhi University, PC Joshi, speaking to several media outlets assured that students of all boards will be given equal opportunities during the admission process.

05. 225 Covid +VE Women Delivered Babies At Tripura Hospital During Both Waves

As many as 225 COVID-19 positive pregnant women delivered babies at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) in Tripura during the two waves of the fatal coronavirus, of which none of the newborns were found infected with the virus post-delivery. A report published by PTI stated that during the first wave, as many as 198 COVID-19 infected women gave birth to babies, of which 60 were cesarean cases. The figure stood at 27 during the second wave, said Dr Jayanta Ray, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of AGMC said to the news agency.

06. Karnataka Near-Lockdown Curbs Extended Till June 14

The Karnataka government on Thursday extended the near lockdown in the state by a week till June 14. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said while the rate of infection has come dipped in the state, the situation needs to be controlled further. “We had earlier announced stringent restrictions from May 24 to June 7 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on,” Yediyurappa said.

07. 100 Covid ICU Beds To Come Up In Assam Downtown Varsity

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Thursday visited Assam Downtown University to check the preparedness of construction of 100 ICU beds and 400 Oxygen supported beds. The varsity located in Panikhaiti will serve as a prime Covid hospital for infected patients especially belonging to Kamrup Rural.

08. Delhi HC Summons Ramdev Over Patanjali’s Coronil

The Delhi High Court issued summons to yoga guru Ramdev for propagating false information about his company product Coronil kit that claims to cure coronavirus. The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) filed a petition against Baba Ramdev berating Ramdev’s statement and said it “damages reputations of science and doctors”. “This is a suit for civil rights of doctors,” said advocate Rajiv Dutta, who represented the DMA.

09. Mobile Boat Clinic Comes Up In Majuli

A mobile clinic is being built on a boat in Majuli which will operate in the remote Char-Chapari areas bordering Gohpur and Majuli. This boat clinic will be having all the necessary facilities that a government hospital does. The boat clinic, which was constructed at a cost of Rs. 36 lakhs, has been completed by 6 Majuli Shalmara artists in 5 months and 10 days.

10. BJP To Give New Responsibilities To Sarbananda Sonowal: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that taking into account the preceding chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s past experiences at the state and Centre level, the top BJP leadership will now give new responsibilities to him. However, the Chief Minister said that he is not aware of the party leadership’s plans on the responsibilities decided for Sonowal.

11. Acquisition Of US Predator Drone: Indian Navy Approaches Defence Ministry

For the acquisition of 30 Predator armed drones from the US for the three services to counter the challenge posed by the Chinese Wing Loong II drone with precision strike capabilities, the Indian Navy is set to approach the defence ministry soon. The drone that has been weaponized by the Chinese has been acquired by Pakistan and has plans to jointly produce the same with parent manufacturer Chengdu Aircraft Corporation together.

12. War Against Drugs: Over 450 Drug Peddlers Held In Assam So Far

In an attempt to stop drug trafficking in state, over 450 drug dealers have been apprehended by the Assam Police. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 19 and directed law and order enforcement agency for a total crackdown on drug peddlers. Daily arrests and raids have been taking place across several districts.

13. TET pass Certificate to be valid for lifetime: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced today that the Government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test qualifying certificate. From now on the validity of the certificates will increase from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

14. Decision on HS exam After CBSE Announces Modalities: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said a decision on holding the class 12 exams in the state will be taken after the CBSE announces modalities for marking the students. Asked whether the class 12 exams conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will be cancelled during a press conference at New Delhi, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said a decision in this regard will be taken after consultation with all stakeholders as it is a question of students’ future.

15. Assam: CM Sarma Hints at COVID-19 Relaxations after June 7

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at COVID-19 restrictions in the state after June 7. The Chief Minister announced this while briefing the media in New Delhi on Thursday. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that Assam will receive 19 lakhs vaccine in the month of June and that 30-35 lakhs vaccines will be received by the state in July.