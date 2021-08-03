Night Curfew In Cachar Extended By 2 Months

The night curfew in the inter-state border of Cachar, Assam has been extended by 2 months on Tuesday.

The direction has been issued by the District Magistrate of Cachar, Kriti Jalli today where she informed the the curfew in the district will be extended to two months.

The night curfew shall be maintained in the borders from evening till morning, stated the directive issued by the district magistrate of Cachar.

The directive further stated that no one will be allowed even to fish amid the curfew hours in the Surama River during this 2 months of restriction.

Earlier on July 26, the border row between Assam and Mizoram took an ugly turn, leading to the death of 6 Assam Police Personnel at Cachar district Assam-Mizoram border area.

The border dispute have caused serious threats to people near the border of both Assam and Mizoram in the current time.

Both the states have now came to a peaceful agreement and is trying to end the border dispute after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called both the Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram.

