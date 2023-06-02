140 Weapons Surrendered Across Manipur After Amit Shah’s Warning

The Manipur Police stated that as many as 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places of the state on Friday after strict warnings were issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to the state.
The surrendered weapons include an SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, local made pistol, stan gun, modified rifle, JVP and a grenade launcher, the Manipur Police said.
Amit Shah, on the last day of his four-day visit to Manipur, addressed a press conference where he issued strict warnings to miscreants to surrender their weapons to the police in order to ensure peace in the state. He said that severe action would be taken against those found possessing weapons during the combing operations that would be conducted by the police from Friday.
Shah also announced the formation of a peace committee and the initiation of a probe into the violent incidents. A panel led by a retired Chief Justice will be assigned to investigate the ethnic violence in Manipur.
Meanwhile, P Doungel, the Chief of Manipur police, was removed from his position and transferred to the Home Department. Rajiv Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for the northeastern state.
On the other hand, in a collaborative effort, the Manipur government and the Central government has decided to provide Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the violence.