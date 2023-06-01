Manipur: Amit Shah Issues Warning, DGP Replaced

Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a stern warning on Thursday, stating that severe action would be taken against those who refuse to surrender their arms amidst the ongoing violence in Manipur.
In an effort to restore stability to the state, he also announced the formation of a peace committee and the initiation of a probe into the violent incidents.
Meanwhile, P Doungel, the Chief of Manipur police, was removed from his position and transferred to the Home Department. Rajiv Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for the northeastern state.
Emphasizing the government's stance on the territorial integrity of Manipur, Amit Shah refrained from making any statements today to avoid sensationalizing the issue.
A panel led by a retired Chief Justice will be assigned to investigate the ethnic violence in Manipur. During a press conference held after a series of meetings during his four-day visit to the northeastern state, Amit Shah made this announcement.
A peace committee, comprising members from the civil society, will be established under the guidance of the Governor and security advisor Kuldeep Singh, as part of the efforts to promote peace and stability.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will initiate investigations into six cases related to conspiracy in the violence. Amit Shah assured that the probe would be conducted impartially and thoroughly, under the guidance of the central government.
Amit Shah issued a strong warning to those who have looted weapons from security personnel, stating that if they do not surrender the weapons, they will face severe consequences.
In a collaborative effort, the Manipur government and the Central government will provide ₹10 lakh as compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the violence. The compensation will be disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
According to officials, the violence has claimed the lives of over 80 people thus far. Manipur's population comprises approximately 53 percent Meiteis, predominantly residing in the Imphal Valley, and 40 percent Nagas and Kukis, who primarily inhabit the hill districts.