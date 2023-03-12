15 ENNG Cadres Lay Down Arms in Arunachal Pradesh

At least 15 active cadres of rebel outfit Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG), including their president laid down their arms in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar on Sunday.

The mass surrender of arms in the presence of Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, deputy CM Chowna Mein, Major General Vikas Lakhera, SM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and other top police officials in Itanagar.

The state government has assured all possible assistance to the cadres to join the mainstream. Surrendering of these cadres will motivate other cadres of the region to join the mainstream.

The mass surrender took place after concerted efforts of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (North) to convince insurgents to join the mainstream and lead a dignified life and shun violence.

Surrender of these active cadres epitomizes the humane face of the Assam Rifles while working to maintain peace in the region.