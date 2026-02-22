17,000 Tonnes of Illegal Coal Confiscated in Meghalaya

In a crackdown against illegal mining, Meghalaya police have confiscated more than 17,000 metric tonnes of unlawfully mined coal along with 25.5 kg of explosives from abandoned sites in East Jaintia Hills.

The raid, conducted overnight between February 20 and 21, targeted multiple sites across the district, yielding 17,322 metric tonnes of coal and explosive materials. According to East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Rasgania, no arrests were made during the operation.

This comes in the wake of a tragic blast on February 5 at an illegal coal mine in Thangsku, which claimed 34 lives and left several others injured. Following that incident, police registered 94 FIRs and arrested 22 people linked to illegal mining and coal transport.

In response to the disaster, the state government set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the blast and a judicial inquiry commission to examine lapses in enforcement. The Meghalaya High Court is actively monitoring the proceedings, summoning senior police officials to hearings.

Authorities have reiterated that operations will continue in high-risk areas of East Jaintia Hills, with strict legal action against anyone involved in illegal coal extraction, storage, or transportation.

