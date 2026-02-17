Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast Death Toll Rises to 33: CM in Assembly

At least 33 people have died in a deadly explosion at an illegal coal mining site in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed the state legislative assembly.

Advertisment

Making a suo motu statement on the first day of the budget session, Sangma said two additional deaths reported by families were later verified by authorities, taking the confirmed toll to 33 as of Monday. The blast occurred on February 5 in the Mynsngat-Thangsko area, triggering a massive rescue and enforcement response by the state government.

The chief minister said the tragedy underscores the dangers of illegal coal mining and the need for stricter enforcement across the district.

What Happened?

According to the government, the explosion took place inside an unauthorised coal mine on February 5, leading to the collapse of unstable underground sections. Preliminary findings indicate that the blast was likely caused by the use of explosives during illegal mining activities.

The incident prompted large-scale search and rescue operations involving the district administration, police, fire and emergency services, medical teams, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

“Search and rescue operations were formally closed on February 9 after consultations with all rescue agencies,” Sangma told the House, adding that the hazardous underground conditions posed serious risks to both miners and rescue personnel.

Arrests, Crackdown And Enforcement Measures

The Meghalaya government has arrested seven people so far in connection with the illegal mining operation. Sangma said enforcement has been significantly stepped up across the East Jaintia Hills district to prevent further unlawful activities.

An enforcement team has been constituted, with additional police personnel deployed and drone surveillance introduced to monitor vulnerable areas. Raids and seizures have been intensified to dismantle illegal mining networks.

A district task force led by the deputy commissioner is overseeing operations that include seizure of illegally mined coal, recovery of explosives, registration of FIRs, arrests, and dismantling of cranes and mining machinery. Prohibitory orders have also been imposed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Compensation And Relief

The chief minister informed the Assembly that ex-gratia compensation has already begun. An amount of Rs 24 lakh has been disbursed to the families of eight victims, while the process of compensating the remaining families is underway.

The government has maintained that all verified victims’ families will receive financial assistance as per norms.

Judicial Inquiry Ordered

Sangma announced that a judicial enquiry commission has been constituted under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952. The notification for the probe was issued on February 4. The commission will be headed by Justice (retd) RS Chauhan, former Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand and Telangana High Courts. The panel has been given six months to submit its report.

The inquiry will examine the circumstances leading to the explosion, responsibility for illegal mining operations, and any administrative lapses.

Push For Regulated, Scientific Mining

Reiterating the government’s position, Sangma said Meghalaya remains committed to eliminating illegal coal mining while transitioning towards regulated and scientific mining practices.

He told the Assembly that several proposals for scientific mining have already been approved, while others are pending clearance with the Centre. The state, he said, aims to balance economic activity with safety, legality and environmental safeguards.